Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $7 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,800.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,870.9% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,893.6% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 136,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 130,072 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,997.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,906.3% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,038 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,899.5% in the second quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 218,143 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after acquiring an additional 207,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.83 and a 200-day moving average of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.05.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

