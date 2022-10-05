Hummingbird Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $522,722.15 (HMNG)

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Hummingbird Finance has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Hummingbird Finance has a market cap of $522,722.15 and approximately $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hummingbird Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Hummingbird Finance Coin Profile
Hummingbird Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,877,771,771,947,000 coins. Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hummingbird Finance Coin Trading
