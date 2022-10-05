Hungarian Vizsla Inu Trading Up 2.9% This Week (HVI)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market cap of $814,137.23 and $86,800.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010600 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Hungarian Vizsla Inu

Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hungarian Vizsla Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

