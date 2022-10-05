Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Shares of HII opened at $232.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $243.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.25 and a 200-day moving average of $217.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

