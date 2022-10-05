HUSD (HUSD) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. HUSD has a total market cap of $0.00 and $792,725.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004933 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HUSD Profile

HUSD’s genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

