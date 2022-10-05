HUSD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $792,725.00 (HUSD)

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $159.50 million and $792,725.00 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004929 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD’s launch date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 160,663,906 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

