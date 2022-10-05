Hxro Achieves Market Capitalization of $18,775.00 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Hxro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000930 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $18,775.00 and approximately $65,502.00 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hxro has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hxro Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

