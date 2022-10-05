Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.38.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 180,896 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.