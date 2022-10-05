Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.38.
H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of H stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.40.
Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 180,896 shares during the period. 46.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.