Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyperfine from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Hyperfine Trading Up 11.0 %

Hyperfine stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.23. Hyperfine has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hyperfine ( NASDAQ:HYPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg acquired 64,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $95,035.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 543,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,909.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg bought 303,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $442,580.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 479,645 shares in the company, valued at $700,281.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg bought 64,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $95,035.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 543,858 shares in the company, valued at $804,909.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $17,106. Company insiders own 25.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyperfine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyperfine in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyperfine by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hyperfine during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Hyperfine Company Profile

Hyperfine, Inc provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

See Also

