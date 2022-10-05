HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) versus InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA) Financial Contrast

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) and InterPrivate II Acquisition (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HyreCar and InterPrivate II Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HyreCar $35.72 million 0.58 -$25.95 million ($0.87) -1.09 InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.62 million N/A N/A

InterPrivate II Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HyreCar.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HyreCar -48.69% -598.93% -125.22% InterPrivate II Acquisition N/A N/A -0.01%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares HyreCar and InterPrivate II Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

55.1% of HyreCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of InterPrivate II Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of HyreCar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HyreCar and InterPrivate II Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HyreCar 0 0 2 0 3.00 InterPrivate II Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

HyreCar presently has a consensus price target of $6.88, indicating a potential upside of 623.68%. Given HyreCar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe HyreCar is more favorable than InterPrivate II Acquisition.

Summary

InterPrivate II Acquisition beats HyreCar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. operates a car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers. The company sourcing vehicles from individual owners, as well as commercial owners of vehicles including car dealerships and fleet owners. HyreCar Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

