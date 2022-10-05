Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,290,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 18,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Approximately 24.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hyzon Motors by 70.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 221,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 91,678 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 42.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,008,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 1,787,394 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 94.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 939,098 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 40.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 23,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyzon Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on HYZN. Wedbush downgraded Hyzon Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hyzon Motors from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Melius cut Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hyzon Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyzon Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Hyzon Motors Trading Up 14.0 %

About Hyzon Motors

Shares of HYZN stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $483.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 2.41. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

(Get Rating)

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.