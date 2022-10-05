IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Up 10.9 %

OTCMKTS:IAALF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. IBC Advanced Alloys has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

