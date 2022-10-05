IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Up 10.9 %
OTCMKTS:IAALF opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.17. IBC Advanced Alloys has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.81.
About IBC Advanced Alloys
