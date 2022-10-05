Iconic Token Trading Down 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $472.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005446 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000446 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010715 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Iconic Token
Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,809,346 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token.
Iconic Token Coin Trading
