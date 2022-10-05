Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, Buys 15,863 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 15,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $544,418.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 570,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 44,733 shares of Braze stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.02 per share, with a total value of $1,521,816.66.

On Monday, September 19th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 15,053 shares of Braze stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $528,661.36.

On Friday, September 16th, Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 152,374 shares of Braze stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $5,333,090.00.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.54. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Braze had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Institutional Trading of Braze

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Braze by 50,225.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

