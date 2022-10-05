Idea Chain Coin Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 449.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $107,697.40 and $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,226.35 or 0.99997601 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00007018 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00050833 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00062908 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00021858 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin (CRYPTO:ICH) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

