Idle Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Idle has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $2,549.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Idle

Idle’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance/#. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Idle Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

