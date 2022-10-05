Ignition (IC) Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges

Ignition (IC) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $12,058.89 and approximately $15.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004942 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $150.87 or 0.00752567 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Ignition Coin Profile

Ignition (IC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,572,375 coins and its circulating supply is 1,559,202 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org. The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ignition Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

