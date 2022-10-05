Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $56.51 on Exchanges

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $410.67 million and $11.34 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for about $56.51 or 0.00280688 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Illuvium

Illuvium was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Illuvium’s total supply is 7,267,215 coins. The official website for Illuvium is illuvium.io. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Illuvium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable Immutable-X L2 solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging of assets as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

