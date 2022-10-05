Immutable X Price Reaches $0.79 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $186.72 million and approximately $16.18 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Immutable X has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00145423 BTC.

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,284,001 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Immutable X has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 235,284,001 in circulation. The last known price of Immutable X is 0.79040735 USD and is up 3.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $26,039,794.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.immutable.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

