Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 607,518 shares.The stock last traded at $45.59 and had previously closed at $43.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on IMO. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.