Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 19,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 607,518 shares.The stock last traded at $45.59 and had previously closed at $43.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMO. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( NYSE:IMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

