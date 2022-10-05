Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,705 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.78% of Independent Bank worth $28,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Compass Point raised their target price on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total value of $150,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.14, for a total transaction of $150,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,995.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,058 shares of company stock worth $350,236. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average of $80.35. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $74.28 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

