Index Cooperative (INDEX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $113,298.00

Index Cooperative (INDEX) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. In the last seven days, Index Cooperative has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Index Cooperative has a market cap of $23.90 million and approximately $113,298.00 worth of Index Cooperative was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Index Cooperative coin can now be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00012081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010673 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Index Cooperative Profile

Index Cooperative’s genesis date was October 6th, 2020. Index Cooperative’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Index Cooperative’s official Twitter account is @indexcoop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Index Cooperative is www.indexcoop.com. Index Cooperative’s official message board is medium.com/indexcoop.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Index Coop is a collective that is designed to help create, maintain, and grow the best crypto indices on the market.INDEX is a governance token used to vote in changes to the Index Coop. INDEX holders may vote in smart contract upgrades to the Index Coop, vote in new Index Coop products, vote on the allocation of the Index Coop treasury, and more.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The Index Coop is a collective that is designed to help create, maintain, and grow the best crypto indices on the market.INDEX is a governance token used to vote in changes to the Index Coop. INDEX holders may vote in smart contract upgrades to the Index Coop, vote in new Index Coop products, vote on the allocation of the Index Coop treasury, and more."

