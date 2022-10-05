Indexed Finance Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (NDX)

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $1.41 million and $10,877.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Indexed Finance’s official website is indexed.finance. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

