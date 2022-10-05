indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Up 11.6% in September

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,370,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 10,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.68. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.71 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 124.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. B. Riley cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $408,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,465.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $69,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,304.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,369. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

