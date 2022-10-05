INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 33.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ INDT opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $549.35 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 41.95%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

INDUS Realty Trust Profile

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

