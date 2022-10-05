Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $47.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

