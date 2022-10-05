Injective (INJ) Tops One Day Volume of $9.46 Million

Injective (INJ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Injective has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Injective has a total market cap of $138.42 million and approximately $9.46 million worth of Injective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective token can currently be bought for approximately $1.90 or 0.00009347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Injective alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,287.94 or 1.00014894 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00051099 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009860 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00063587 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021753 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Injective Token Profile

Injective (CRYPTO:INJ) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Injective’s official website is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Injective Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Injective (INJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Injective has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 73,005,554.33 in circulation. The last known price of Injective is 1.79810336 USD and is up 4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $34,449,670.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://injective.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.