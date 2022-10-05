Innova (INN) Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 5th. During the last seven days, Innova has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $27,721.07 and $1.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (CRYPTO:INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Innova Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

