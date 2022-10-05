Insider Buying: Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Director Purchases C$456,800.00 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:BAM) Director Janice Rose Fukakusa bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$57.10 per share, with a total value of C$456,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,441,089.80.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of TSE BAM.A opened at C$59.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$63.39. The firm has a market cap of C$98.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of C$55.27 and a 1 year high of C$79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAM.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$72.00 target price for the company.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

