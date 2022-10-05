Insider Buying: Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNCGet Rating) Director Mark Thomas Henry Selby purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,922,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,442,417.36.

Canada Nickel Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at C$1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities downgraded Canada Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Nickel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Nickel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.