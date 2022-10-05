Insider Buying: Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Rating) Director Mark Thomas Henry Selby purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,922,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,442,417.36.

Canada Nickel Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at C$1.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$189.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.11. Canada Nickel Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.18 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities downgraded Canada Nickel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Canada Nickel Company Profile

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

