Insider Buying: FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) COO Buys 1,300 Shares of Stock

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) COO Luciano B. Bonanni purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,788.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

FONAR Stock Performance

FONAR stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FONAR Co. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

Get FONAR alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FONAR

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FONAR by 53,600.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FONAR by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FONAR by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in FONAR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in FONAR by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About FONAR

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FONAR in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.