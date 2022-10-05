Insider Buying: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,780. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.96 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.