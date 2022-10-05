Insider Buying: South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS) Director Acquires C$22,917.38 in Stock

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (CVE:STS – Get Rating) Director Green Bow Capital LLC bought 47,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$22,917.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,890,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$921,804.98.

Green Bow Capital LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Green Bow Capital LLC bought 7,000 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, with a total value of C$3,354.40.

On Monday, September 19th, Green Bow Capital LLC bought 10,200 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$5,171.40.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Green Bow Capital LLC bought 9,500 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$3,895.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Green Bow Capital LLC bought 14,100 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, with a total value of C$6,415.50.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Green Bow Capital LLC purchased 250 shares of South Star Battery Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$130.00.

South Star Battery Metals Trading Up 12.8 %

CVE:STS opened at C$0.53 on Wednesday. South Star Battery Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.09 and a twelve month high of C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.32. The company has a market cap of C$12.72 million and a P/E ratio of -16.56.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

