Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,274.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $87.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.79 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.21.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

