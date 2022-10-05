Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells 6,146 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $639,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ryan M. Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00.

Etsy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $110.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Etsy by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

