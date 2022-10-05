Insider Selling: Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Sells 82,900 Shares of Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXYGet Rating) Director Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 82,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$507,754.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$844,011.22.

Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, September 27th, Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 54,300 shares of Galaxy Digital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total transaction of C$330,002.82.

Galaxy Digital Stock Up 11.9 %

Galaxy Digital stock opened at C$6.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.09. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.98. The company has a market cap of C$756.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36.

About Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

