Insider Selling: GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Senior Officer Sells C$974,307.80 in Stock

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jonathan Lucas (Luke) Pelosi sold 27,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.45, for a total transaction of C$974,307.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,798 shares in the company, valued at C$8,288,139.10.
Shares of TSE:GFL opened at C$37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$31.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.01.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
