Insider Selling: Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Director Sells C$171,233.42 in Stock

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) Director Tamara Macdonald sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.27, for a total value of C$171,233.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,136,900.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of TSE SDE opened at C$11.21 on Wednesday. Spartan Delta Corp. has a 52 week low of C$4.98 and a 52 week high of C$16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$12.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.58.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on SDE. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. CIBC increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.28.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.