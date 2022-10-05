Insider Selling: TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Sells 50,686 Shares of Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $52,713.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,500 shares in the company, valued at $325,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 19th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $60,823.20.
TMC the metals Stock Performance
NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $231.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals
TMC the metals Company Profile
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TMC the metals (TMC)
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.