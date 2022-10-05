Insider Selling: TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Sells 50,686 Shares of Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $52,713.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,500 shares in the company, valued at $325,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $60,823.20.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $231.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

TMC the metals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

