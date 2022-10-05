Insider Selling: TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Insider Sells 50,686 Shares of Stock

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCGet Rating) insider Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $52,713.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,500 shares in the company, valued at $325,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anthony O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 19th, Anthony O’sullivan sold 50,686 shares of TMC the metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $60,823.20.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMC opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. TMC the metals company Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $231.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TMC the metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares in the last quarter. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMC the metals Company Profile

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

