Instadapp (INST) Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Instadapp (INST) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Instadapp has a total market cap of $72.94 million and $58,128.00 worth of Instadapp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Instadapp coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00003644 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Instadapp has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Instadapp Coin Profile

Instadapp launched on April 6th, 2021. Instadapp’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Instadapp’s official Twitter account is @instadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Instadapp’s official website is instadapp.io.

Buying and Selling Instadapp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Instadapp platform is a full-feature platform for both users and developers to leverage the full potential of DeFi. The Instadapp protocol ('DSL') acts as the middleware that aggregates multiple DeFi protocols into one upgradable smart contract layer. This structure allows Instadapp to access the full potential of Decentralized Finance.”

