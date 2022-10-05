InsurAce Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (INSUR)

InsurAce (INSUR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $10.44 million and $242,037.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce launched on March 4th, 2021. InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for InsurAce is https://reddit.com/r/InsurAce and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for InsurAce is landing.insurace.io.

InsurAce Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurAce is a decentralized insurance protocol, aiming to provide reliable, robust, and carefree DeFi insurance services to DeFi users, with a low premium and sustainable investment returns.”

