Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $203,321.00 (BDPI)

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index (BDPI) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. One Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index coin can currently be purchased for about $79.55 or 0.00398047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has a market capitalization of $203,321.00 and $15,553.00 worth of Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Coin Profile

Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index was first traded on April 5th, 2021. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s total supply is 2,574 coins. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official Twitter account is @BasketDAOOrg. Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index’s official website is basketdao.org/baskets/BDPI.

Buying and Selling Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index is a basket of yield-earning tokens that allow investors to gain exposure to multiple tokens at once.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interest Bearing Defi Pulse Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.