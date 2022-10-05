International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ICAGY. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.25 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.12.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of ICAGY stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.88. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.
