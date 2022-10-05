Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IVAC opened at $4.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.93 and a 52-week high of $5.98. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Intevac Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Intevac by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intevac by 9.1% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Stories

