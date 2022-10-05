Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $96.13

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.13 and traded as low as $91.49. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust shares last traded at $92.22, with a volume of 678,176 shares trading hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXE. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 40,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

