Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62.

