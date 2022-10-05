Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 298,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 553,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.