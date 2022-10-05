Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 40.2% annually over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.7%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 11.7 %
Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
