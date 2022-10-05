Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,275 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,063,000 after buying an additional 135,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 599,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after buying an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 227.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,565,000 after buying an additional 139,934 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $12,537,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 269.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,177,000 after buying an additional 99,418 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYE opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.30.

