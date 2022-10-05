Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $135.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.35. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $127.08 and a 52-week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

