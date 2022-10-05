IOI Token Market Capitalization Reaches $6.51 Million (IOI)

IOI Token (IOI) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. IOI Token has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $656,851.00 worth of IOI Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOI Token has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IOI Token coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005464 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOI Token Profile

IOI Token launched on March 5th, 2021. IOI Token’s total supply is 46,883,720 coins. IOI Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOI Token is traderacemanager.com.

Buying and Selling IOI Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Trade Race Manager (TRM) is an ecosystem for gamers and traders powered by Defi and NFTs to bring users lifetime rewards, that add an element of gaming to make trading a fun experience. With TRM, users can trade cryptocurrencies in a different way, where traders may bet on themselves and compete against each other in many trading contests, known as races with the unique blockchain tokens called nonfungible tokens which represent racing car and much more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOI Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

